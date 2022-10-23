Via Daily Caller:

MSNBC host Tiffany Cross attacked minority Republican candidates Saturday morning, claiming they were “not voices of color.”

“Despite the fact the GOP’s racist rhetoric has not slowed at all, they have begun hyping up, get this, their ‘diverse’ candidates,” Cross said while making air quotes with her hands. “According to numbers provided by the National Republican Congressional Committee, 80 Republican incumbents or candidates on the ballot next month are women, 33 and Latino, 28 are black, 13 are Asian and three are native Americans.”

“But faces of color do not always equate to voices of color,” Cross continued. “As our own NBC’s Scott Wong points out in his good reporting, the leadership will almost be entirely composed of white men. Really, this sounds more like the political equivalent of ‘some of my best friends are black.’”