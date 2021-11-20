Via Daily Caller:

President Joe Biden claimed Friday that the Republicans are posed to “crash the economy” and “make inflation worse” if they win the midterms.

“The Republican leadership in Congress has made it clear they will crash the economy next year by threatening the full faith and credit of the United States for the first time in our history, putting the United States in default unless — unless we yield to their demand to cut Social Security and Medicare,” Biden said while speaking on the “historic deficit reduction.”

“Let me be really clear: I will not yield. I will not cut Social Security. I will not cut Medicare, no matter how hard they work at it,” the president added, calling the Republican economic plan “mega MAGA trickle-down.”