Via Daily Wire:

A new poll found that nearly 80% of American voters believe that minors should be required to wait until they are adults to pursue transgender procedures.

The national survey, conducted by Convention of States Action, in partnership with The Trafalgar Group, polled over 1,000 likely 2022 election voters in October. When asked if they “believe underage minors should be required to wait until they are adults to use puberty blockers and undergo permanent sex change procedures,” the poll found that 78.7% of all respondents comprising Democrats, Republicans, and non-partisan affiliations said they should “wait.”

