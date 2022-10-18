Via Metro:

A schoolgirl has allegedly become the latest victim of Iran’s security services after she was ‘beaten to death’ for refusing to sing a pro-regime song.

Protests erupted in the northwestern city of Ardabil on Saturday over the death of Asra Panahi, a teenager from the Azeri ethnic minority.

According to the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers’ Trade Associations, the 16-year-old was fatally injured after security forces stormed her classroom, demanding a group of girls sing an anthem praising Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader.

When the pupils refused, the government agents launched a merciless attack on them.