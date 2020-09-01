Via Washington Examiner:

Vice President Kamala Harris has reportedly hired her third chief speechwriter since she entered office last year.

Dave Cavell, who has previously served as speechwriter for White House climate envoy John Kerry and in the Obama White House, has been hired in the role, per Politico. […]

The high level of turnover in the vice president’s office, specifically in her communications team, has come as she has made several awkward gaffes, including saying the United States had an alliance with the “Republic of North Korea” and insisting hurricane aid be given based on “equity.”