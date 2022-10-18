Via MSN:

The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has ordered male teachers and high-school students in Kandahar province to sign a written pledge that they will adhere to the militant group’s extremist interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

That includes following the Taliban’s strict dress code for men, including growing a beard, wearing a turban or Islamic cap, and donning the “pirhan tumban”, the traditional baggy shirt and pants common in rural Afghanistan, RFE/RL reported.

The order for male teachers and students in the ninth grade and above to sign the pledge has been widely criticized.

“This is an irrational step and must be strongly discouraged,” a high-school student in Kandahar, who did not want to be named for fear of retribution said.

“I want the Taliban to stop curbing our freedoms.”

“They should stop imposing such extremist ideas,” another high-school student in the province, who said he was forced to sign the pledge.