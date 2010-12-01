Via Daily Wire:

A PayPal worker based in China was the apparent author of a since-rescinded legal document that said the company could deduct thousands of dollars directly from people’s accounts if it deemed that they engaged in “misinformation.”

Metadata on the PDF file outlining PayPal’s Acceptable Use Policy, which outlines a scenario more fitting for the Communist foreign nation, says it was created using Microsoft Word by a contractor in China.

The contractor’s profile on an internal PayPal directory, a screenshot of which was reviewed by The Daily Wire, describes them as an “outsourced vendor” based in Beijing. It said the contractor has been with the company since September 2020, and has no profile photo.

