Via Red State:

A year ago, I noticed that at least a couple of times per week, stories like this one would come up. Now, it seems these reports are surfacing every single day. School districts, despite the national backlash coming from parents, remain intent on indoctrinating young children into far-leftist ideas on race, sexuality, and gender identity. […]

A school district in California fired a teacher allegedly because she refused to read books about same-sex marriage to young students between the ages of one and five years old. The Thomas More Society filed a religious discrimination lawsuit against Bright Horizon, a national childcare company. The suit also alleges harassment and retaliation.

The educator, named Nalli Parinsenkova, worked at the Studio City location for four years before being terminated. The lawsuit alleges that after the director of this location discovered the teacher’s Christian beliefs, she “enforced company policy requiring all teachers to support and promote celebrations of ‘diversity’ including same-sex marriage to children in the care program.

