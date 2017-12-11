Via Zero Hedge:

…The California Congresswoman was recently a guest on the Stephen Colbert Show, which has become a central hub for pro-establishment propaganda (it isn’t all that surprising that leftists are using clowns to deliver their ideological messaging). Colbert has also been notably obsessed in the extreme when it comes to Donald Trump, long after the election of 2020, with a constant barrage of attacks ever since.

Pelosi predicted a strong win for democrats in the November mid-term elections. “I believe that we will hold the House, and we will hold the House by winning more seats,” Pelosi told Colbert on Oct. 3 to whoops and applause.

“We won the 40 seats, then we lost some when Trump was on the ballot,” she continued. “We lost some of the Trump districts, but we held enough seats to hold the House with him on the ballot. He’s not on the ballot now.”

Pelosi then apologized for saying Trump’s name out loud – As if speaking of Voldemort from Harry Potter. “Oh, did I say his name? I didn’t mean to…Perhaps you could bleep that out.”