Via Daily Wire:

Former President Barack Obama offered some advice to his party heading into the fast-approaching November midterms, warning Democrats not to be “buzzkills” and calling for a move away from cancel culture.

Obama joined the hosts of the “Pod Save America” podcast for a wide-ranging interview that was released on Saturday, and he discussed everything from the ongoing war in Ukraine to the Supreme Court — but when it came to the midterm elections, he had some very specific advice for Democrats. […]

“My family, my kids, work that gives me satisfaction, having fun. Hell, not being a buzzkill. And sometimes Democrats are,” Obama continued. “Sometimes people just want to not feel as if they are walking on eggshells, and they want some acknowledgment that life is messy and that all of us, at any given moment, can say things the wrong way, make mistakes.”

He went on to address his party’s apparent fascination with cancel culture and made it clear that he thought it was a losing proposition.

