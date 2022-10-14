Via Newsbusters:

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued a stay Wednesday that will temporarily prevent a Texas law aimed at protecting free speech online from taking effect.

Passed a year ago, HB 20 would prevent social media companies from censoring certain viewpoints online.

The order reversed a decision in September that upheld the law. Last month, NewsBusters reported that Fifth Circuit Judge Adam Oldham rejected the idea that “corporations have a freewheeling First Amendment right to censor what people say.”

Wednesday’s court order indicates that the motion was unopposed by Texas, suggesting that the state is waiting to see if the Supreme Court decides to hear the case.

