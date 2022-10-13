Via Daily Caller:

Inflation increased 0.4% in September from August as “core” inflation, measuring the price of goods excluding food and energy, soared above expectations to a 40-year-high, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

Core inflation rose 6.6% year-over-year and 0.6% month-to-month in September, beating year-over-year expectations by 0.1%, while the Consumer Price Index (CPI) fell 8.2% overall year-over-year despite spiking 0.4% from August, the BLS announced Thursday. Economists had predicted CPI would fall 8.1% year-on-year in September, down from 8.3% in August.

The decline in overall inflation can be attributed largely to a decline in energy costs, although they remain elevated by 19.8% year-on-year compared to 23.8% in August, according to the BLS. Food costs remain historically high, with the overall food index falling slightly to 11.2% annually, down from 11.4% in August.