Wrong on so many different levels.

Via Townhall:

San Francisco Unified School District, which serves over 50,000 students, reportedly released guidelines for teachers to carry out secret gender identity transitions for students and allow them to use preferred pronouns unbeknownst to their parents.

Christopher Rufo, who obtained documents from the school district, reported that the school used a guidebook and other documents to promote “gender-neutral” pronouns to the students, which included going by “it” (via City Journal):

“According to documents obtained from a whistleblower, in 2021 the district celebrated “International Pronouns Day,” teaching students that they can adopt a wide range of genders and sexual identities. In elementary school, the district tells students that they may not “feel like a boy OR a girl” and can identify as “non-binary” and use “they” pronouns. For secondary students, the district teaches that they can be part of the “bisexual umbrella” and identify as “fluid,” “pansexual,” “omnisexual,” “hetero-, homo-, lesbi-curious,” “hetero-, homo-, lesbi-flexible,” and “queer.”

Keep reading…