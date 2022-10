America’s Most Popular Governors:

Charlie Baker (R-MA): 74%

Phil Scott (R-VT): 73%

Larry Hogan (R-MD): 70%

Doug Burgum (R-ND): 66%

Mark Gordon (R-WY): 66%

*Approval among registered voters in each state. Surveys conducted July 1- Sept. 30, 2022https://t.co/gt8RRRuakM pic.twitter.com/oHIADyJjWK

— Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) October 11, 2022