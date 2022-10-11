Via Townhall:

Former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she is leaving the Democratic Party and invited others who “can no longer stomach the direction” the ideologues in charge are taking the country to join her.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue & stoke anti-white racism, actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms, are hostile to people of faith & spirituality, demonize the police & protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, believe in open borders, weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war,” she said.

