Heh…

Polk County, Fla. Sheriff Grady Judd: "I would highly suggest that if a looter breaks into your home, comes into your home while you're there, to steal stuff, that you take your gun and you shoot him—you shoot him so that he looks like grated cheese." pic.twitter.com/xmanAgOt7j

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 8, 2022