There is absolutely no explanation for this but social contagion. The number of kids with actual gender dysphoria can’t organically double in a year. These kids are being manipulated on a massive scale. pic.twitter.com/p1zVH7bl4C

Via Newsbusters:

In 2020, there were roughly 24,000 new diagnoses of gender dysphoria from kids aged 6-17 but in 2021, that number has nearly doubled in size to more than 42,000 cases. Reason being? The media and society recruiting today’s impressionable kids to force the leftist, progressive narrative and facilitate delusions of gender dysphoria.

Author David Marcus tweeted an image of a graph from Komodo Health analyzing the findings of an October 6 Reuters report. Reuters cited The National Institutes of Health — the numbers are staggering. Again, in 2021 there were 42,167 new diagnoses of gender dysphoria. What’s more, 17,683 children have started on puberty-blockers or hormones in the last five years, 5,063 of them in 2021. Reuters noted that “These numbers are probably a significant undercount since they don’t include children whose records did not specify a gender dysphoria diagnosis or whose treatment wasn’t covered by insurance.”

Keep reading…