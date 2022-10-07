Via Daily Caller:

Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a “state of emergency” Friday to manage the influx of illegal migrants bused from the southern border to the Big Apple.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began busing illegal migrants to New York City in August and, since then, the city has received around 17,000 illegal migrants, Adams said. Adams’ declaration will allow city agencies to construct “humanitarian relief centers” to address the surge.

“Our social services and our values are being exploited by others for political gain. New Yorkers are angry, I am angry too. We have not asked for this. There was never any agreement to take on the job of supporting thousands of asylum seekers. This responsibility was simply handed to us without warning as buses began showing up,” Adams said.