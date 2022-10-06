Courtesy of Texas.

Via Daily Caller:

More than two dozen illegal migrants arrived outside of Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning.

The Naval Observatory has been the site of several illegal migrant drop-offs in recent months as Republicans attempt to bring the record-breaking number of border crossings to the Biden administration’s attention.

The illegal migrants were bussed from Texas and were greeted by aid groups as they disembarked, WTOP’s Neal Augenstein reported.