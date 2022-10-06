Via Daily Wire:

Sixty-six abortion clinics in 15 states have stopped performing abortions since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and returned laws related to abortion to individual states.

The research was released on Thursday by the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights organization.

“Prior to June 24, these 15 states had a total of 79 clinics that provided abortion care. As of October 2, that number had dropped to 13, and all of them are located in Georgia. This means there are no providers currently offering abortions in 14 of the 15 states,” the institute stated in its press release.

Keep reading…