Two weeks ago Drew ran a fundraiser and kept all the money for himself. He was supposed to split it with me but is refusing to answer my calls, texts and emails.

He and I have been friends for 15 years or so now. I waited 6 hours in the rain in NYC to buy his son a Nintendo switch on his birthday – which was the same day they were released.

I can abide a lot of things from Drew but lying isn’t one of them.

For those wondering – I don’t need the money from the fundraisers here or his ad revenue. It’s the principle of the thing. If he’d just come to me and said he was having a hard time and needed money to feed his kids (the most likely answer) I’d have just said “fine – keep it”. But he presented me with no choice, kept the money and is just ignoring my attempts to communicate with him.