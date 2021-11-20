Via Daily Wire:

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday announced the inaugural members of her department’s Advisory Committee on Racial Equity.

The committee will provide Yellen with “advice and recommendations” on “efforts to advance racial equity in the economy and address acute disparities for communities of color” with respect to matters such as housing and federal supplier diversity, according to a press release. Among the other inaugural appointees are former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, a Democrat who will chair the committee, and Roosevelt Institute CEO Felicia Wong, who will serve as vice-chair. […]

Another paper co-authored by Wong last year said policymakers should “center race” in every decision. “Because our racial disparities are so severe across all elements of the American economy and society, no policy, even if facially race-neutral, is race-neutral in practice,” the report explained. “The design of all policy proposals — big and small — must be attentive to racial outcomes. All policy, from vaccine distribution to higher education funding to tax reform, will have racialized effects. Recognizing this reality, and always considering race in policy design, is therefore vital.”