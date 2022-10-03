No, he wasn’t.

Via NY Post:

President Biden told an audience in Puerto Rico Monday that “I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically” — despite the fact that only about 2,000 people of Puerto Rican ancestry lived in Delaware when he was launching his career five decades ago.

Biden has a habit of inflating his personal connection to audiences and made the claim while pledging Hurricane Fiona recovery aid during a trip to Ponce on the island’s southern coast.

“We have a very, in relative terms, a large Puerto Rican population in Delaware relative to our population,” Biden said in an unscripted aside. “We have the eighth-largest black population of the country and between all minorities, we have 20% of our state [that] is minority. And so I — I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically.”