Via Daily Caller:

A local court stopped enforcement Monday of a Philadelphia executive order prohibiting guns in many recreational areas.

The Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas accepted a request from plaintiffs including Gun Owners of America for a permanent injunction against the executive order, which Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney issued Sept. 27. The executive order banned carrying firearms and other deadly weapons into city Parks and Recreation Department-run indoor and outdoor recreational premises, with exceptions for park trails and areas not explicitly meant for active recreation.

Keep reading…