Emergency alert: “Missile launched. Missile launches. It is believed that a missile was launched from North Korea. Please evacuate to the inside of the building or in the basement. [Target Area] Hokkaido”

【国民保護情報】

ミサイル発射。ミサイル発射。北朝鮮からミサイルが発射されたものとみられます。建物の中、又は地下に避難して下さい。

受信日時 4日07時27分

対象地域：北海道、東京都 — 首相官邸(災害・危機管理情報) (@Kantei_Saigai) October 3, 2022

Japan has issued a warning after North Korea appears to have launched a missile, stating to evacuate to the inside of a building or go to the basement. Target area: Hokkaido, per Reuters. — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) October 3, 2022

Watch out #USA, we are NOT the target. The large yellow part is Hokkaido. The small yellow part is Aomori. The missile needs to come between us to get to the States. The missile seems to be over the Pacific Ocean now, but still in our territory. Hoping it will splash soon. pic.twitter.com/0yS3GDn06M — Licia (@CSKawai) October 3, 2022