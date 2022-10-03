Via NY Post:
The chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency insisted Sunday that Hurricane Ian aid will be provided to “all communities” — dismissing Vice President Kamala Harris‘ earlier claim that the assistance should be “based on equity.”
”We’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs,” Deanne Criswell said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
Criswell was responding to a question from host Margaret Brennan about Harris’ Friday comments and the backlash that they prompted, including from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign, which said the remarks could cause “undue panic.”
Earlier in the show, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the FEMA aid should be colorblind.