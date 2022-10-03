Via NY Post:

​The chief of the Federal Emergency Management Agency insisted Sunday that Hurricane Ian aid will be provided to “all communities” — dismissing Vice President Kamala Harris‘ earlier claim that the assistance should be “based on equity.”

​”​We’re going to support all communities. I committed that to the governor, I commit to you right here that all Floridians are going to be able to get the help that is available to them through our programs​,” Deanne Criswell said on CBS News’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday. ​

Criswell was responding to a question from host Margaret Brennan about Harris’ Friday comments and the backlash that they prompted, including from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ re-election campaign, which said the remarks ​could cause “undue panic.”

Earlier in the show, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said the FEMA aid should be colorblind.

