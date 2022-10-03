The Satanic temple was literally started as a joke by Anton Levay as a means of giving selfish people something to do with their time.

Via Axios:

The Salem-based Satanic Temple is suing Indiana and Idaho in federal court over their abortion bans, arguing they violate the religious rights of people in those states.

Driving the news: The Satanic Temple filed its complaint against Idaho on Friday, a week after filing a similar one in Indiana.

Both states have conservative governors who support near-total abortion bans.

Meanwhile, the temple’s home state of Massachusetts restricts abortions after 24 weeks with some exceptions.

Keep reading…