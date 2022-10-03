Via Fox News:

EXCLUSIVE: The Republican National Committee says Google is suppressing get-out-the-vote and fundraising emails by sending millions of GOP election emails to users’ Gmail spam folders, with party leadership threatening to explore legal options to “put an end” to what they call a “clear pattern of bias.”

According to RNC officials, emails being sent by the RNC to Republican subscribers who use Gmail accounts in the final days of each month are being sent to spam folders.

An RNC official told Fox News Digital that since Sept. 28, Gmail has “suppressed” more than 22 million RNC emails—358,000 of which were GOTV emails.

