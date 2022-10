Ugh ….part deux

Via Washington Examiner:

Hillary Clinton is still eyeing a possible presidential run in 2024 after making comments about open borders, according to Dick Morris, a former adviser and strategist for former President Bill Clinton.

She is hoping to run as a centrist Democratic candidate despite denying any presidential plans last month, Morris said. Her comment on no one wanting an open border is part of a “playbook” Morris created for Bill Clinton.

Keep reading…