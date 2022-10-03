Via Newsbusters:

The football team at Saugus High School (SHS) in Santa Clarita, CA, has long run out onto the field before games carrying a “Thin Blue Line” flag in support of local police. But thanks to a handful of people with low emotional maturity, that tradition has been discontinued.

William S. Hart Union High School District Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said that he became “aware of a concern” about the flag and that it was considered divisive by some. SHS principal Geni Peterson Henry held a discussion with coach Jason Bornn about ending the tradition shortly thereafter.

According to Kuhlman, “in deference to his commitment to inclusivity, kindness and respect …,” Bornn decided that he would stop the tradition altogether.

