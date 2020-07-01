Via Daily Wire:

A new poll reveals the Democrats’ lead over the GOP among Hispanics has sunk to a new low.

The NBC News/Telemundo poll was conducted between Sept. 17-26; 75% of respondents took the survey in English while 25% took it in Spanish, NBC News reported. 54% of respondents favored Democrats, while 33% favored Republicans.

Noting the 20-point difference, half the 40-point margin the Democrats sported among Hispanics in 2012, Democratic pollster Aileen Cardona-Arroyo admitted, “Being down by 20 points is a lot better [for Republicans] than being down by 40 points.”