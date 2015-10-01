Via Daily Wire:

The chairman of the New Hampshire Democratic Party claimed without evidence late last week that if public schools do not withhold information from parents about their children’s behavior in school as it relates to so-called “gender identity counseling” that some parents will beat their children to death.

Raymond Buckley made the outlandish claim on social media Friday in response to another tweet that highlighted the stance of Rep. Chris Pappas (D-NH).

“Should parents have the right to know if their children are receiving gender identity counseling at school, or is Manchester school district right to keep it secret from moms and dads?” the New Hampshire Journal asked on Twitter.

Keep reading…