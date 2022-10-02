This woman man. She just can’t shut up.

Via JTN:

Russian dictator “decided that he didn’t want to face me as president,” said defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee. “So he did all the things we now know he did that are well cataloged.”

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former President Trump’s opponent in the 2016 election, said on Thursday that she thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin was waiting for Trump to pull the U.S. out of NATO if reelected, leaving Ukraine defenseless against a Russian invasion.

“He got his dreams fulfilled when Trump was elected,” Clinton said at a symposium at Georgetown University honoring the diplomatic legacy of the late Madeleine Albright. “And I believe that if Trump had been reelected, Putin would have waited for Trump to do what he said he was intending to do, which was to pull us out of NATO.

“And that would have created such a vacuum that invading Ukraine, which he thought was going to be easy anyway, would be a fait accompli.”

Clinton said Putin didn’t want to face Clinton as president so he meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

