What a good thank-you present.

Via JTN:

He said he did not want to ruin his call with Biden by mentioning his pending discharge.

The Coast Guardsman who President Joe Biden personally applauded for his efforts to rescue people during Hurricane Ian says he is facing military discharge due to the administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The White House said Friday that Biden personally called Aviation Survival Technician Second Class Zach Loesch to thank him for his “heroic work” saving lives during the deadly hurricane.

Loesch told Breitbart News on Saturday that he will be kicked out of the Coast Guard within the next two months after his religious accommodation request and appeal to the COVID vaccine mandate was denied.

He said he did not want to ruin his call with Biden by mentioning his pending discharge.

Keep reading…