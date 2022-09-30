Imagine this was your grandma. This isn’t right. They’re only keeping her there – like Biden, to keep their hold on the country.

Via DailyMail:

Sen. Dianne Feinstein became exasperated with staffers who tried to brief her on the upcoming stopgap funding bill she was to vote for on Thursday, telling them: ‘I don’t even know what that is.’

Feinstein, 89, has served as a Democratic senator from California for 30 years, and has voted on dozens of continuing resolutions (CR) to fund the government.

According to a private conversation overheard by Insider, Feinstein struggled to get her bearings as she headed into an elevator that brings lawmakers to the Senate floor to vote.

Keep reading…