Via Texas Tribune:

For the first and likely only time before the November election, Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke are set to face off in a televised debate.

The two will appear onstage at 7 p.m. Central time Friday at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in Edinburg.

The debate will be on local Nexstar television stations across the state, and The Texas Tribune will livestream the debate here. Viewers may see a black box before the event begins.

