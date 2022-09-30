Via CNBC:

Euro zone inflation hit a new record high of 10% in September, Eurostat data showed on Friday, up from 9.1% in August and above consensus projections of 9.7%.

The reading also showed price increases broadening out from volatile food and energy prices into nearly all segments of the 19-member bloc’s economy.

Energy prices rose 40.8% year-on-year, up from 38.6% in August, followed by food, alcohol and tobacco at 11.8%, up from 10.6% last month.

However, core inflation, which excludes food and energy, climbed 4.8% on the year, up from 4.3% in August, and economists broadly expect the situation to get worse before it gets better.

Friday’s print will exert more pressure on the European Central Bank to hike interest rates aggressively at its October meeting, and increases the likelihood of a longer and deeper recession across the euro zone.

