Via DailyMail:

An American took their own life every 10 minutes last year as suicide rates rose across the US, data reveals.

Statistics showed 47,644 Americans died by suicide in 2021, up four per cent from the previous 12 months and the second-highest tally over the last decade.

The figures follow a two-year decline in suicide rates.

The most likely group to take their own lives were men over 75 years old, while young men aged 18 to 24 saw the sharpest rise by eight per cent in a year.

Experts today described the uptick as ‘disappointing’, but nothing like the ‘major escalation’ predicted when the Covid pandemic hit.

They blamed a combination of factors including worsening mental health, higher gun ownership rates and job losses due to Covid among other factors.

Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The White House is currently beefing up mental health services for the country with $1 billion over five years to improve offerings in schools and for children struggling with psychological problems in the community.

