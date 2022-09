Via TampaFP:

Two years ago, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, a member of Norway’s Parliament, nominated then-President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Tybring-Gjedde did so after the Trump administration cemented a historic peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. In fact, that was one of a few peace agreements Israel struck with Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, during Trump’s time in office. The deals were seen as a way for the former foes to take on a common enemy: Iran.

