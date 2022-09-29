Imagine that huh?

Via Open The Books:

Last night, our auditors at OpenTheBooks.com received Dr. Anthony Fauci’s FY2021 financial disclosures from the National Institutes of Health.

The documents contain a wealth of previously unknown information. For example, the Fauci household’s net worth now exceeds $12.6 million – up $5 million from 2019 through 2021.

In January 2022, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall forced open Dr. Anthony Fauci’s unredacted FY2019 and 2020 financial disclosures. The release followed a heated Senate exchange between Fauci and Marshall that concluded with Fauci calling the senator a “moron.”

