Via Newsbusters:

Here’s a serious question: If you had 15.4 million Instagram followers and were a main character on a wildly popular TV show, would you consider yourself a victim of racism? (Or of anything, really?).

If you wouldn’t, you’re probably a normal person. But Caleb McLaughlin, who plays Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix hit drama show “Stranger Things,” doesn’t see it that way.

McLaughlin spoke at the Heroes Comic Con in Belgium this past weekend, where he described how he’s purposely been shunned by fans of the show because he is black. He recounted times where he had meet and greet tables at events, but that those people would avoid him for how his character acted in the show. […]

McLaughlin also said that his parents were the ones that suggested the absurd theory that his Instagram following is a sign of racism (15.4 million followers is less than some other castmates have. But it’s still a few million more people than the population of greater Los Angeles.)