Via Fox News:

CNN’s Don Lemon was shut down by acting director of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Hurricane Center on Tuesday after he asked about the effect climate change had on Hurricane Ian.

Jamie Rhome joined CNN’s “Don Lemon Tonight” to talk about Hurricane Ian, which is nearing Florida’s cost as it possibly strengthens to a Category 5 storm.

Lemon noted that meteorologists have said Hurricane Ian could enter “another period of rapid intensification” and asked Rhome what effect climate change had has on the “phenomena.” […]

“I don’t think you can link climate change to any one event. On the whole, on the cumulative, climate change may be making storms worse. But to link it to any one event, I would caution against that,” Rhome said.

