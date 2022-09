When Joe Biden took office:

Inflation: 1.4%

Gas: $2.39

30 year Mortgage: 2.65%

Median rent: $1,625

Nasdaq: 13,342



TODAY:

Inflation: 8.3%

Gas: $3.75

30 year Mortgage: 7.08%

* Highest since Dec. 2000

Median rent: $2,039

Nasdaq: 10,829

— Marc Molinaro #NY19 🇺🇸 (@marcmolinaro) September 28, 2022