Via Townhall:

Students at a Wisconsin school district will begin teaching lessons on sex ed and gender identity beginning in kindergarten after a motion to rescind the curriculum failed this week.

The Wauwatosa School Board met Tuesday to discuss the district’s sexual education program that passed last month. According to Fox 6 Now, the board approved the curriculum 6-1 on Aug. 22 after “hours of public comment both for and against it.”

“It [the curriculum] teaches medically accurate terms in elementary school as well as lessons on gender identity,” Fox 6 added.

