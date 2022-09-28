Via DailyMail:

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin’s mobilized army.

‘Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals’ U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,’ the embassy warned in a statement.

The embassy also warned that leaving Russia has become increasingly difficult with flights filling and Putin’s troops shutting down borders.

