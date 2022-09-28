They tricked him into voting for their “inflation reduction act” then tossed aside all the promises they made him in exchange.

Via JTN:

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday asked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to remove his energy permitting reform plan from a continuing resolution in the face of bipartisan opposition.

Schumer promised that he would “continue to have conversations about the best way,” to advance Manchin’s plan by the end of the year, per Politico. Senate Republicans were poised to block the continuing resolution amid concerns about the Manchin proposal attached to it.

The Senate ultimately advanced the resolution without the permitting reform plan in a 72-23 vote, per NBC. The funding measure will keep the government operating until Dec. 16, pending a longer term funding plan.

