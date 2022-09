When we dated, in 2010-11, Kyrsten was a legit progressive, far to my left.

Now she has embraced the Political Industry™️ where there is only process, not policy, and never people.

Perfect solution: she can be the next host of @MeetThePress https://t.co/lSvKDDykjZ

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) September 26, 2022