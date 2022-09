Love this woman.

"Yes to natural families, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology, yes to the culture of life, no to the abyss of death, no to the violence of Islam, yes to safer borders, no to mass immigration, yes to work for our people.”

pic.twitter.com/S6qRGkch5n

— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 26, 2022