Via Daily Wire:

A Sunday poll from ABC News and The Washington Post found that the Republican Party leads the Democratic Party on economic issues by double-digit margins.

The poll results painted a generally dismal picture for the Democrats less than two months away from the midterm elections. As the approval rating of President Joe Biden reaches new lows, 74% of Americans now believe that the economy is in bad shape — an increase from 58% in the spring of 2021. Only 35% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents want the commander-in-chief to run for a second term.