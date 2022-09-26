Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills refused to remove a taxpayer-funded video that dubbed the campaign phrase “MAGA” a form of “covert racism” from the state’s Education Department resources, according to a report.

The Maine Department of Education offers a program titled, “Maine Online Opportunities for Sustained Education” (MOOSE) that included a module on “inclusivity” for Maine educators. The module stated that “MAGA,” the campaign phrase popularized by former President Donald Trump, is an example of “covert racism and white supremacy.”

Other examples of alleged “covert” racist ideas included, “education funding from property taxes,” “Columbus day,” “anti-immigration policies,” “not challenging racist jokes,” “All Lives Matter,” “racist Halloween costumes,” “assuming good intentions are enough,” and more.